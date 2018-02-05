KSP apologizes following Super Bowl tweet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is under fire after a tweet that seemingly referred to rape during the Super Bowl.



The tweet featured a bar of soap and read, "Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink and drive, your tight-end may end up in jail."



The tweet was condemned by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.



KSP tweeted an apology later Sunday night that read: “The Kentucky State Police apologizes for the inappropriate tweet that appeared on our Twitter feed earlier tonight. Making light of sexual assault is never acceptable, and we apologize for the distress this tweet caused, particularly to the victims of these heinous crimes. KSP is committed to protecting against sexual assault and fighting for justice for victims. This tweet – made by an individual employee – does not represent KSP or our mission.”

