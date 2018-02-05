Sheriff: Speed possible factor in fatal Floyd County, IN crash

Speed may have been a possible factor in the crash according to investigators. (Source: Paul Miller)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Floyd County Indiana Sheriff Department is investigating a weekend crash that killed a Harrison County man.

Floyd County deputies, along with Georgetown Fire and New Chapel EMS, responded to Georgetown Greenville Road shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Initial investigations found that Adam Bement, 36, was driving his Ford F350 northwest when he approached a curve, crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree which caused the truck to flip.

Bement was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Frank Loop.

Loop said due to the severe structural damage to the truck, speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The coroner is expected to complete a toxicology report.

