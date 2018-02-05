Tickets available for 2018 Louisville Bats season

The 2018 season kicks off with Opening Night against Toledo on Friday, April 6. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baseball season is quickly approaching which means it is time to grab your tickets for this year's Louisville Bats games.

Single-game tickets for Louisville Bats home games are now on sale for the 2018 season. Tickets packages are also available. These range from 7-game to full season plans.

Fans 12 and younger can join the Louisville Bats Kids Club for just $25 per child. New for the 2018 season, Kids Club members receive free admission to 39 games.

The 2018 season kicks off with Opening Night against Toledo on Friday, April 6.

Tickets are available at the Louisville Slugger Field box office on Preston Street, online at the Bats website, or by calling the ticket office at 1-855-228-8497.

