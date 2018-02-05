WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump speaks on tax reform during Cinc - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump speaks on tax reform during Cincinnati visit

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: President Trump and the First Lady are in Cincinnati as he speaks on tax reform during a stop at a business in Blue Ash. President Trump is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

