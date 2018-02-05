Food & Wine Magazine names Louisville restaurant 'Most romantic in Kentucky'

The magazine referenced English Grill's decor and extensive wine list (Source: Food & Wine Magazine)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Food & Wine magazine has a recommendation for your romantic Valentine's Day reservations.

The magazine named the Brown Hotel's English Grill as the most romantic restaurant in Kentucky.

Food & Wine referenced the restaurant's oak panels and equestrian artwork, creating the romantic ambiance.

It also noted English Grill's 400+ wine selections.

The honor was a part of Food & Wine's list of the most romantic restaurant in every state.

Indianapolis' Eagles Nest was named Indiana's most romantic.

View the full list here.

