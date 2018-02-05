Jeffersontown Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police are asking public's help as they try to find a missing 16-year-old.

Jada Underwood was reported missing on January 22 after being last seen on Blankenbaker Parkway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Underwood is 5'4" and 135 lbs with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked not to approach her. Those with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0503.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.