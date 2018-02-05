Wallace named new St. X football coach

Wolford's teams beat Trinity once in his five seasons. (Source: KHSAA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Xavier's football team has a new coach, the school announced Monday.

Kevin Wallace, former Bowling Green High School head coach, was named the program's 19th head coach.

Wallace had a 299-102 overall record at Bowling Green, including a 48-game win streak.

“We are excited to have Kevin Wallace join our St. X community as the new head coach of the Tiger football program," St. Xavier athletic director Alan Donhoff said. "Kevin has a great track record as one of Kentucky’s premier high school football coaches. More importantly, he is a proven leader of the young men he has coached. We look forward to his continued success in both of these areas in our school”

Bowling Green won five state titles during Wallace's tenure, as well as ten regional titles.

Wallace's arrival comes shortly after Will Wolford resigned the post in December.

