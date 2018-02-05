Bowling Green's Wallace takes over St. X football program

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Kevin Wallace is the new head football coach at St. Xavier High School.

He was named the 19th head coach in school history on Monday.

In a release from St. X, athletic director Alan Donhoff said, "We are excited to have Kevin Wallace join our St. X community as the new head coach of the Tiger football program. Kevin has a great track record as one of Kentucky's premier high school football coaches, and more importantly, he is a proven leader of young men he has coached. We look forward to his continued success in both of these areas at our school."

Wallace was 299-102 at Bowling Green, including five state championships. The Purples also put together a 48 game winning streak from 2011-14, the second longest in state history. In 2011, the Purples won 28-20 at Brother Thomas More Stadium, becoming the first Kentucky school to defeat the Tigers on their home field.

"I am excited to become a part of the St. X family," Wallace said in the release. "Very few schools have reached the standard of excellence that St. X produces on a yearly basis. To be entrusted to lead the St. X football program is a great responsibility. I look forward to earning the respect of our players, coaches, teachers, administrators, and supporters as I become a part of the best academic and athletic tradition in Kentucky."

Wallace replaces Will Wolford, who compiled a 44-22 record in five seasons, including 12-3 in 2017. The Tigers were the 6A state runner-up this past season.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

