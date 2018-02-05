UofL women still #4 in AP top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 22-0 800 1

2. Mississippi St. 23-0 764 2

3. Baylor 21-1 732 3

4. Louisville 24-1 701 4

5. Notre Dame 22-2 683 5

6. Texas 18-4 610 8

7. South Carolina 18-4 579 7

8. UCLA 18-4 558 9

9. Oregon 21-4 555 6

10. Maryland 20-3 535 11

11. Tennessee 19-4 483 12

12. Florida St. 19-4 445 10

13. Ohio St. 19-5 360 18

14. Texas A&M 18-6 348 14

15. Missouri 17-5 332 15

16. Oregon St. 17-6 298 16

17. Stanford 16-8 283 24

18. Georgia 20-3 267 17

19. Duke 18-6 219 19

20. Green Bay 21-2 218 20

21. Michigan 19-6 175 13

22. Oklahoma St. 16-6 92 23

23. NC State 19-5 78 -

24. TCU 16-6 72 22

25. Arizona St. 17-7 52 -

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Belmont 28, South Florida 28, LSU 21, Nebraska 12, Mercer 8, Dayton 7, California 2, Iowa 2, Cent Michigan 2, Gonzaga 2, Purdue 1, Rutgers 1, DePaul 1.

