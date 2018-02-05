UofL women still #4 in AP top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL women still #4 in AP top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    22-0    800    1
    2. Mississippi St.    23-0    764    2
    3. Baylor    21-1    732    3
    4. Louisville    24-1    701    4
    5. Notre Dame    22-2    683    5
    6. Texas    18-4    610    8
    7. South Carolina    18-4    579    7
    8. UCLA    18-4    558    9
    9. Oregon    21-4    555    6
    10. Maryland    20-3    535    11
    11. Tennessee    19-4    483    12
    12. Florida St.    19-4    445    10
    13. Ohio St.    19-5    360    18
    14. Texas A&M    18-6    348    14
    15. Missouri    17-5    332    15
    16. Oregon St.    17-6    298    16
    17. Stanford    16-8    283    24
    18. Georgia    20-3    267    17
    19. Duke    18-6    219    19
    20. Green Bay    21-2    218    20
    21. Michigan    19-6    175    13
    22. Oklahoma St.    16-6    92    23
    23. NC State    19-5    78    -
    24. TCU    16-6    72    22
    25. Arizona St.    17-7    52    -    
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 46, Belmont 28, South Florida 28, LSU 21, Nebraska 12, Mercer 8, Dayton 7, California 2, Iowa 2, Cent Michigan 2, Gonzaga 2, Purdue 1, Rutgers 1, DePaul 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly