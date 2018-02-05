UK drops to #24 in AP top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK drops to #24 in AP top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (48)    22-1    1608    1
    2. Virginia (16)    22-1    1572    2
    3. Purdue (1)    23-2    1500    3
    4. Michigan St.    22-3    1407    5
    5. Xavier    21-3    1350    6
    6. Cincinnati    21-2    1305    8
    7. Texas Tech    19-4    1182    10
    8. Auburn    21-2    1138    11
    9. Duke    19-4    1075    4
    10. Kansas    18-5    1015    7
    11. Saint Mary's (Cal)    23-2    895    13
    12. Gonzaga    21-4    851    14
    13. Arizona    19-5    816    9
    14. Ohio St.    20-5    747    17
    15. Tennessee    17-5    739    18
    16. Clemson    19-4    720    20
    17. Oklahoma    16-6    636    12
    18. Rhode Island    19-3    486    22
    19. West Virginia    17-6    457    15
    20. Michigan    19-6    331    24
    21. North Carolina    17-7    304    19
    22. Wichita St.    17-5    295    16
    23. Nevada    20-4    205    -
    24. Kentucky    17-6    133    21
    25. Miami    17-5    76    -    
Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St. 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.

