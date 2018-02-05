UK drops to #24 in AP top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Villanova (48) 22-1 1608 1

2. Virginia (16) 22-1 1572 2

3. Purdue (1) 23-2 1500 3

4. Michigan St. 22-3 1407 5

5. Xavier 21-3 1350 6

6. Cincinnati 21-2 1305 8

7. Texas Tech 19-4 1182 10

8. Auburn 21-2 1138 11

9. Duke 19-4 1075 4

10. Kansas 18-5 1015 7

11. Saint Mary's (Cal) 23-2 895 13

12. Gonzaga 21-4 851 14

13. Arizona 19-5 816 9

14. Ohio St. 20-5 747 17

15. Tennessee 17-5 739 18

16. Clemson 19-4 720 20

17. Oklahoma 16-6 636 12

18. Rhode Island 19-3 486 22

19. West Virginia 17-6 457 15

20. Michigan 19-6 331 24

21. North Carolina 17-7 304 19

22. Wichita St. 17-5 295 16

23. Nevada 20-4 205 -

24. Kentucky 17-6 133 21

25. Miami 17-5 76 -

Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St. 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.

