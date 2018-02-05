Bluegrass Brewing Company plans new location on 4th Street

The Bluegrass Brewing Company is opening a new location downtown. (Source: Trip Advisor)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bluegrass Brewing Company is opening a new location downtown.

BBC owner Beau Curley confirmed the BBC will be opening at 654 S. 4th Street.

The restaurant hopes to open the new location in March or April of this year.

Curley said they picked the new location partly due to the excitement of the Mercury Ballroom and the Louisville Palace.

The 4th Street location will be the restaurant's third. Other locations are located at 3rd and Main Streets downtown, and the Bourbon Barrel loft.

