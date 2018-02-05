Officer named in video that shows handcuffed suspect knocked to ground

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the video of a handcuffed suspect being knocked to the ground -- a video that former police officers say is just wrong.

WAVE 3 News first aired the video Sunday, as those close to the 18-year-old suspect said he was hospitalized and suffered a head injury.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday outside the Old Louisville Tavern at 4th and Gaulbert.

Attorney Steve Schroering confirmed he was scheduled to meet Monday with the officer in the video, Lonzo McConico. Louisville Metro Police also confirms McConico is on administrative assignment pending two investigations.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMPD officer placed on reassignment after family says handcuffed man suffered fractured skull

"That was pretty shocking," Louisville Metro Council President and former police officer David James said of the video, shot in his district.

It shows the suspect being hip tossed by McConico, who was off duty working for the Old Louisville Tavern.

"The video, it was very disturbing to me to see and you know to hear the individual's head strike the ground," James said.

He explained the sheer force of the hip toss combined with knowing a handcuffed suspect cannot break the fall was alarming enough to call LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

LMPD says Conrad was equally concerned, immediately putting McConico on administrative reassignment, suspending his police powers and calling for both an administrative and criminal investigation.

The 18-year-old was first arrested, then cited with alcohol intoxication and resisting.

While we do not know what took place between the suspect and the officer before the camera started rolling, WAVE 3 News Security and Safety Expert D'Shawn Johnson, a former police officer, says police protocol is this: Once an officer puts handcuffs on someone, they're responsible for their wellbeing, period.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Indiana mom admits guilt in crash with train that killed her 2 kids

+ Jeffersontown police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

+ KSP apologizes following Super Bowl tweet

"It's that officer's job to make sure the prisoner gets to the jail unhurt and unharmed," Johnson said.

If the investigation finds wrongdoing, the Commonwealth Attorney could take over the case.

The parents of the teen suspect say they were not allowed to see him for several hours after he was taken to the hospital.

James, Conrad and the public safety chair will meet to discuss the issue and others in a couple of days. The owners of Old Louisville Tavern did not return our phone calls Monday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.