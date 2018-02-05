Red Cross: Winter weather, flu disrupts blood donations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is asking healthy donors of every blood type to roll up their sleeves and help maintain the blood supply for those in need.

The Red Cross said severe winter weather forced the cancellation of 600 blood drives so far this year. The widespread flu this year has also caused lower turnout at blood drives. This has resulted in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

If you'd like to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky flu stats released; 10 deaths reported in Jefferson County

+ Unusual symptoms being linked to the flu; Kentucky, Indiana influenza outbreak makes national news

+ Girl, 7, treated for flu and scarlet fever before her death

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are needed at check-in. Those who are 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Here's a list of upcoming blood drives across WAVE Country in February:

Spencer Christian Church, 5720 Taylorsville Road Fisherville, KY 40023

2/21/2018: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202

2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

2/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

2/19/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.

2/20/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

2/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

2/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

2/26/2018: noon - 6:45 p.m.

2/27/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207

2/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/18/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/19/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/20/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/24/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/25/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/26/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/27/2018: noon - 7 p.m.

2/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2825 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40280

2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Culver's, 11801 Interchange Drive Louisville, KY 40229

2/15/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, 426 S. 15th St. Louisville, KY 40203

2/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road Louisville, KY 40245

2/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Epiphany Catholic Church, Church of Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville, KY 40223

2/19/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

UPS Air Group Building, 1400 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Louisville, KY 40223

2/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UPS Brokerage, 1930 Bishop Lane Louisville, KY 40218

2/23/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ormsby Three, 10200 Forest Green Blvd. Louisville, KY 40223

2/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Okolona Church of Christ, 6105 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219

2/25/2018: noon - 4 p.m.

ZAXBY's, 10715 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40272

2/26/2018: 2 - 7 p.m.

ZAXBY'S, 5025 Mud Lane Louisville, KY 40229

2/26/2018: 2 - 8 p.m.

Whitefield Academy, 7711 Fegenbush Lane Louisville, KY 40218

2/27/2018: noon - 6 p.m.

St. Stephen Lutheran, 5903 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291

2/27/2018: 3 - 7 p.m.

Jefferson Community & Technical College, 109 E. Broadway Louisville, KY 40202

2/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.