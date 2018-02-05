Louisville classrooms make the switch to standing desks

Teachers and students are singing the praises of standing desks in their classrooms. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teachers are turning to standing desks and other methods of movement to increase concentration and focus in the classroom.

The Meredith-Dunn School teaches students with different learning styles and learning disabilities. In 2016, the school received a grant for three Marvel Focus Desks. Angela Conway's second-grade class the chance to test these desks and Conway immediately saw improvements in her students once she utilized the desks to allow them to move.

"Here at Meredith we have students with all types of learning styles," Conway said. "Lots of kiddos that need to get up and move. That have difficulty with math and reading writing. Some students sitting; it takes all of their energy just to stay still."

Conway will observe a student tapping, fidgeting, or getting distracted and give them an opportunity to stand at the Focus Desk. Immediately, she'll notice they're more attentive and focused.

"By giving them the opportunity to stand up, that takes away that and gives them some movement that they need to then focus on the task at hand," Conway said.

Students like the option to stand too.

"It kinda helps me learn a little get my feet going," second-grader Tyler Hall said.

Every student in fifth-grade math has their own standing desk and are able to make the decision about when they want to transition to stand.

"If I just sit down I get really move-y because I have ADHD," fifth-grader Laila Holt said.

The Focus Desks have also led to other methods of movement; students will often play with putty or rotate cubes to keep their hands and fingers busy. But while bodies are moving - their eyes are still - focused on the day's lesson.

