Jury recommends 65 year sentence for Lloyd Hammond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County jury says that a gang leader convicted last week in the murders of two men more than a decade ago should receive a 65 year prison sentence.

On Feb. 2, Lloyd Hammond was convicted of wanton murder in the death of William Sawyers, and facilitation to commit murder in the death of Tarrell Cherry. Both men were shot to death on June 3, 2006.

Hammond had been convicted previously in those murders, but the convictions were overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The justices ruled the trial judge improperly allowed prosecutors to present the June 17, 2006 shooting death of Kerry Williams during the trial in the murders of Sawyers and Cherry.

Hammond had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Williams. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

The 65 year sentence is a recommendation by the jury. Hammond will be formally sentenced on April 10.

