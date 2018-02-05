Breckinridge County Schools closed Tuesday due to illness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Breckinridge County School officials have announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday due to illness.

Superintendent Nick Carter confirmed that illnesses have caused excessive absences between students and staff through the last week.

Carter said attendance was "not strong" on Monday in the school system of nearly 2700 so they decided to cancel Tuesday classes. Officials hope schools are back open on Wednesday.

While flu is the main culprit, strep and a stomach bug have also been going around, Carter said.

Custodians are working to disinfect and clean the schools.

