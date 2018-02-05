Extras needed for movie filming in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've ever wanted to be in a movie, a new film production is giving you the chance.

Kentucky has become a hot spot for films and one is currently being filmed in Jefferson county.

The movie Neighborhood Watch is being filmed in Louisville right now. The movie is a thrilled about a security guard gone wrong.

Casting director Anthony Del Negro said they need extras and are looking for locals.

There are several opportunities to be an extra.

For more information about costumes, locations and to sign up, click or tap here.

