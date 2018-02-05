GCCS looking to hire bus drivers, monitors

GCCS is looking to train and hire school bus monitors and drivers. (Source: Greater Clark County Schools)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County School system is looking for people who like children to work as bus drivers and monitors.

GCCS says they will train anyone who has an interest to obtain a Commercial Driver's License and all school bus endorsements.

A school bus monitor will be paid $10 an hour with guaranteed work five hours a day during the school week.

School bus driver pay begins at $15 an hour for those with no experience, and increases based on how many years of experience the driver has. Drivers also receive full benefits.

Substitute drivers will receive $20 an hour with no benefits.

For more information call 812-288-4809, ext. 52102, or apply online by clicking or tapping here.

