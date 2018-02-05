Gov. Bevin speaks highly of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family's future is bright according to Governor Bevin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin shared updates on major agency initiatives and his hope for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' future on Friday morning.

"The purpose of all this is to make clear that the cabinet as it stands is deep the bench strength is solid," Bevin said.

On the heels of Secretary Vickie Glisson's departure, Governor Bevin took the opportunity to discuss the various programs the cabinet is still implementing and explain that he's in no rush to fill her position.

Governor Bevin believes the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is the strongest it's ever been. Bevin spoke highly of the 1115 waiver which allowed Kentucky to be the first in the country to require something of able-bodied, working Medicaid recipients.

Bevin also hopes to improve the lives of children in need of a home through laws passed addressing the expansion of who can become a caregiver.

The governor admits getting a grasp of the state and nation's opioid addiction has been a challenge. The Cabinet has helped secure roughly fourteen hundred units of Narcan for first responders across the state.

At the time Bevin was elected, there were 669 regulations governing everything in the cabinet; he's since reviewed all of them and 110 of them have either been amended or repealed.

"All these things, a lot of information, but we're starting more than ever instead of having these operate in silos to have them work in concert with one another," Bevin said.

While speaking with the press, Bevin also confirmed he's expecting a pension bill sometime this week.

