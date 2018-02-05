UPS launches non-stop flight from Louisville to Dubai

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) is now flying non-stop to Dubai.

The flight is operated with one of UPS's new 747-8F freighters.

UPS said the freighter improves transit time by one day to key Middle Eastern destinations.

At around 7,700 miles, the route is the longest regularly-scheduled flight UPS has ever operated.

Right now, the flight between the United States and Dubai is only made on a weekly basis but it will become a daily flight on February 27, operating Tuesday through Saturday.

UPS has been operating in the Middle East since 1989.

"The UAE trades with all 50 U.S. states and has grown to become the U.S.’s largest export destination in the Middle East. Dubai’s importance as a global trade hub increases every day – and we’re now getting there a day faster from North and South America with our small package express carrier and cargo offerings," Jim Barber, President, UPS International, said. "Growth potential is great for companies accessing the UAE and other rapidly developing industrial and commercial sectors in the region. Our new flight is another example of how UPS’s smart global logistics network, which carries three percent of the world’s GDP every day, constantly evolves to service increasing international trade demands."

The announcement follows news of UPS’s role as official logistics provider for Expo 2020 Dubai.

