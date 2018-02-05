Louisville airport officer, K9 provide security at Super Bowl

Officer Shipman and Pita (Source: Louisville Airport Police and Fire)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Airport Police Officer and K9 were on security detail during Sunday night's Super Bowl.

Officer Shipman and K9 Pita joined other airport teams from around the east coast in Minneapolis to help make the big game safe.

Eagles topped the Patriots 41 to 33 to win the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.

