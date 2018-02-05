Police: Man arrested in deaths of Colts player and Uber driver was in U.S. illegally

Manuel Orrego-Savala faces four felony charges. ICE has a federal hold on him. (Source: ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Indianapolis Police have arrested a Guatemalan citizen in the death of a Colts player.

Police say Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was using an Uber early Sunday morning, when he became sick. His driver pulled over on Interstate 70.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey Monroe, got out of the car to assist him, according to police. That's when Indiana State Police say they were both hit and killed by suspected drunk driver Manuel Orrego-Savala.

Police say Orrego-Savala, 37, does not have a driver's license and is in the United States illegally. He had been deported on two occasions -- in 2007 and again in 2009.

Orrego-Savala drove away from the deadly crash but was caught on an exit ramp by ISP. Troopers say his blood alcohol level was .239, nearly three times the legal limit.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $40,000 bond. Though he has not been formally charged yet, he faces four preliminary felonies including two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

State police say even if he makes bond, Orrego-Savala won't be released to the public. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has him on a federal hold.

