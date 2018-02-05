Brother of Elizabethtown murder victim wants closure

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – “We’re struggling, my mom is hurting bad, my siblings are hurting bad, personally, I haven’t even been able to grieve myself," Josh Williams said.

The older brother of 20-year-old Xedric 'CJ' McNeill says he has to be strong for his four brothers and sisters.

“We’re suffering," Williams said. "We just lost my brother. My mom just lost her son.”

Elizabethtown Police say McNeill was shot to death by 29-year-old Charles Roberson Jr. Sunday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Diecks Drive.

Williams says McNeill and Roberson were at the same Super Bowl party.

He isn’t sure exactly what led to conflict between them, but, knows they decided to take the altercation outside to fist fight.

Then, Roberson allegedly pulled out a gun.

“The shooter also endangered multiple other individuals when he pulled the trigger," said Officer John Thomas, Elizabethtown Police Department. "This is a residential area with apartments complexes on both sides of the street so when he pulled the trigger he endangered multiple other lives.”

That disregard for others is the complete opposite of what Williams says his brother displayed in his life.

“He was just a guy who loved to laugh and make people feel good about themselves," Williams said. "He was very selfless, always giving and making sure people were taken care of."

Police say Roberson left the scene in a black vehicle. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

“If he’s out there listening, just turn yourself in," Williams said. "My family, we are forgiving people, we aren’t mad at him. He made a poor decision, he took one of our loved ones away and he has to suffer the consequences for it."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Elizabethtown police at (270) 765-4125, or Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

