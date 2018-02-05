Members of Metro Council voice support for medical marijuana

The bipartisan group points to research that shows marijuana can be an effective treatment for chronic pain and PTSD. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several members of the Louisville Metro Council have decided to voice their support for legalizing medical marijuana.

Ten councilmen and councilwomen signed on as co-sponsors of a resolution urging Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical cannabis.

The bipartisan group points to research that shows marijuana can be an effective treatment for chronic pain and PTSD.

In the resolution, they urge lawmakers to pass House Bill 166.

Here is the full list of co-sponsors:

Bill Hollander (D-District 9)

Angela Leet (R-District 7)

David James (D-District 6)

Vicki Aubrey Welch (D-District 13)

Barbara Sexton Smith (D-District 4)

Brandon Coan (D-District 10)

Pat Mulvihill (D-District 10)

Cindi Fowler (D-District 14)

Marianne Butler (D-District 15)

Scott Reed (R-District 16)

