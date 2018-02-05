Boeheim compliments Padgett, says he's in "an impossible situation"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Syracuse beat UofL 78-73 on Monday night in the KFC YUM! Center and Orange head coach Jim Boeheim took to the mic to defend David Padgett and the UofL program.

"David is doing a great job, and I don't want to get anybody mad at me and I'm not trying to," Boeheim said. "Obviously everyone knows Rick Pitino worked for me and he's a great friend of mine. In my opinion he's one of the two best coaches that has coached in modern basketball in college, but that I mean after John Wooden. So to lose a guy like that, in my opinion, that's where he is. You've got to put Mike (Krzyzewski of Duke) ahead of him, but I think Rick did it with lesser players even. He's a great friend of mine and I feel bad about the whole situation, but it's what happened. It's interesting the other three coaches are still coaching. I don't know if that means anything or not."

Asked if he offered any words for David Padgett, the Hall of Famer said, "I said he's doing a great job, I think he is. I think it's an impossible situation. I think to to take over a team like, it's just hard, really hard."

Syracuse improved to 16-8, 5-6 in the ACC with the win over UofL. The Cards fell to 16-8, 6-5. UofL hosts Georgia Tech on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the KFC YUM! Center.

