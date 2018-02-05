Police issue all clear for IUS campus after man spotted with handgun

The campus alert was active for less than 40 minutes before the all clear was given. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Police on the campus of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany have given the all clear after they alerted students there was a man carrying a handgun spotted on campus.

Police issued the alert just after 10 p.m. Monday. It urged students to "take shelter...in the nearest available room."

The Indiana University Emergency Updates Facebook page said police were on campus looking for a suspect.

Officials issued the all clear via social media at 10:45 p.m.

