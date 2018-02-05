Mobile home destroyed by fire in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire destroyed a mobile home Monday night in southwest Louisville.

It was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Wilshire Avenue, off Camp Ground Road near Lees Lane.

Firefighters confirmed one person was inside the home when the fire started, but he or she was able to get out safely.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced person, since the home was a total loss.

Fire officials are not sure how the fire started, but they do not expect foul play. are not sure if anyone is inside the home.

The Lake Dreamland Fire Department worked the scene along with PRP Fire.

