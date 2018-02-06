Dainty Doritos? Really?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Apparently, ladies don't like to crunch.

In an interview with Freakonomics, PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi said the company will soon be unveiling a new Doritos chip just for women. The new chip will be quieter, packaged differently and not leave that orange goodness on a woman's fingers. And the internet is having none of it.

Nooyi said men “lick their fingers with great glee” after eating Doritos, “and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.”

She said women would love to do the same, but they don't. She said the new Doritos chip will be “low-crunch” with a “full taste profile” that will “not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers.”

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Nooyi said, "It’s not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse."

Twitter immediately lit up with criticism. One woman tweeted, "Thank God because my fragile, feminine, woman jaw just about breaks every time I have a normal Dorito. By the time I finish a bag, I’ve already been to the hospital 17 times for a shattered lady mandible! It hurts my girlish dainty hands to type this out, but thank you Doritos!"

Another wrote, "What if Lady Doritos are just regular Doritos but when a woman buys a bag she only gets 77% of the chips a guy would."

This snack debate is far from over.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.