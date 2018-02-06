911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

(AP Photo/Matt York). New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks around U.S. Bank Stadium before the team photo is made Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Supe...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.

Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.

He can be heard telling the dispatcher on Monday: "This is Rob Gronkowski calling, and while I was gone my whole house got robbed, while on the Super Bowl trip. And I just got back."

A police report says someone broke a window to get in. In a Broadcastify.com recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possible guns" were taken.

The police report redacted all details of what was taken.

The report says Gronkowski lives with two roommates, both of whom reported items stolen.

This story has been corrected to show a police dispatcher said "possible" guns instead of "possibly" guns.

