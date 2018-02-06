Man accused of shooting girlfriend, leaving her for dead nabbed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man police said shot his girlfriend multiple times and left her to die in Tennessee was taken into custody in Louisville.

Charles T. Gray was pulled over by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer for speeding on Interstate 264 West near Preston Highway on Monday.

The officer discovered Gray was wanted for capital murder in Tennessee where police said he shot his girlfriend five times in a wooded area and left her paralyzed but still alive. Gray’s girlfriend later died of her injuries.

Gray was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

