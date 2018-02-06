JUST IN: Forecastle Festival daily lineups announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Daily lineups for Kentucky's biggest summer music festival were just released Tuesday morning.

Take a look at the list below to see who's playing when at the 16th annual Forecastle Festival, going down July 13-15 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. Tickets go on sale later this week:

Friday, July 13

Modest Mouse

Father John Misty

Vance Joy

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Louis the Child

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lucero

AJR

I'm With Her

Teddy Abrams and Friends

Jai Wolf

Berhana

Devon Gilfillian

Arlie

Flagship

Saturday, July 14

Chris Stapleton

Houndmouth

The War on Drugs

Jimmy Eat World

T-Pain

Jenny Lewis

Margo Price

Hippie Sabotage

PVRIS

Hiss Golden Messenger

Westside Gunn + Conway

Morgan Saint

The Spencer Lee Band

Brent Cobb

Biyo

Sunday, July 15

Arcade Fire

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Courtney Barnett

NF

Vic Mensa

Oh Wonder

Punch Brothers

White Reaper

Quinn XCII

Khruangbin

Tyminski

Colony House

SAINt JHN

Ron Gallo

Matt Maeson

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.