JUST IN: Forecastle Festival daily lineups announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JUST IN: Forecastle Festival daily lineups announced

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Daily lineups for Kentucky's biggest summer music festival were just released Tuesday morning.

Take a look at the list below to see who's playing when at the 16th annual Forecastle Festival, going down July 13-15 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. Tickets go on sale later this week:

Friday, July 13
Modest Mouse
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
AJR
I'm With Her
Teddy Abrams and Friends
Jai Wolf
Berhana
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Flagship

Saturday, July 14
Chris Stapleton
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Jimmy Eat World
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Hippie Sabotage
PVRIS
Hiss Golden Messenger
Westside Gunn + Conway
Morgan Saint
The Spencer Lee Band
Brent Cobb
Biyo

Sunday, July 15
Arcade Fire
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Courtney Barnett
NF
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
White Reaper
Quinn XCII
Khruangbin
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Ron Gallo
Matt Maeson

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly