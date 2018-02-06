WAVE 3 News Alert Day: What you can expect in the forecast and from the WAVE 3 Weather team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in as we move into the late evening through mid-morning Wednesday. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory as well for much of WAVE Country for the same time period.

Dry this afternoon into the early evening. After 9 p.m., the radar will start to light up with rain across central and southern Kentucky. As that rain band lifts north, a mix of rain/sleet/snow and freezing rain will develop on its northern edge. This looks to take place a couple of counties either side of I-65 by the time WAVE 3 News at 11 is airing.

Once we move into the overnight, the zones of snow, ice and plain rain will become more defined. As it appears now, the snow zone would take place across our far northern counties of Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings. An inch or two of snow is possible. Some ice accumulations cannot be ruled out in addition to the snow.

South of those counties to I-64 across IN and KY, expect a period of freezing rain. Ice accumulations could reach close to .25” in spots making for hazardous travel.

South of I-64, a brief period of freezing rain remains possible, but the warmer air should win out to allow for a plain rain event. Rain that could be locally heavy at times.

Once we approach sunrise, most of the precipitation should begin to ease off the radar with spotty freezing drizzle and/or flurries possible through midday.

The worst driving conditions look to be limited from roughly 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

