Suspects in large forgery operation arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men are being held on forgery charges after they were found to be running a large operation out of a hotel room

Justin Todd Crockwell, 26, of Union City, Georgia, and Najja D. Magee, 27, of Rex, Georgia, were arrested by Louisville Metro police early this morning.

Detectives with the LMPD 9th Mobile Division say Crockwell and Magee were staying in a room at the Red Roof Inn near Newburg Road and the Watterson Expressway. Inside the room police found multiple computers, a large printer and 28 forged checks printed with the names of different businesses. Each of the checks was made out for a different amount in thousands of dollars.

Also found in the room was a large amount of cash, several blank checks and pieces of paper containing practice signatures.

Crockwell and Magee are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond each. They are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

