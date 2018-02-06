New program connects Louisville families to homeless young adults

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is known as a Compassionate City, so how compassionate are you? Would you open your home up to someone who needs help? A local organization that helps the homeless in the community is hoping so.

The Coalition for the Homeless is starting a new program called Host Homes Pilot Project which invites local families to open their homes to provide safe, temporary housing for young adults as an alternative to living on the streets or emergency shelter.

The program, which will be carried out by Home of the Innocents, will provide homeless young adults, ages 18-24, with a stable home environment and support services while they navigate the process of finding and securing their own permanent housing or reuniting with family.

"Launching this project will help us move towards the ultimate goal of ending youth homelessness in Louisville by 2020," Coalition for the Homeless executive director Natalie Harris said. "This program fills the gap in short-term, stable housing for young adults, and it has proven very successful in other cities such as Minneapolis. It will double our short-term shelter options for this very vulnerable population and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our work by immediately getting young people off the streets, out of emergency shelter, and into stable housing with support services."

The Coalition for the Homeless said local families are now being recruited to participate in the pilot program. After an extensive screening and training process, families will serve as hosts for up to three months while the young people work with a case manager on a permanent housing solution.

Homeless young adults will choose which family they would like to stay with and the program coordinator will help facilitate a match.

If the pilot project is successful, the program will be expanded and opened to more families in 2019.

The Coalition for the Homeless received funding more than $53,000 in grand funds for the program.

