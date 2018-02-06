Downtown interstate ramp closed after semi overturns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned semi has closed an interstate ramp in downtown Louisville.

The semi was on the ramp from Interstate 65 South to I-64 east and I-71 North when it overturned at 2:10 p.m. TRIMARC is reporting a diesel fuel leak from the rig.

A commercial wrecker is at the scene attempting to right the semi. No estimate was given on how long the ramp will be closed.

