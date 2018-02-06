Louisville couple charged with wire fraud involving Iceland Sports Complex funds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A couple of former Iceland Sports Complex employees are facing federal charges after they admitted to several years of wire fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Glenn "Chris" Richardson, 56 and Karen Richardson, 56, diverted more than $550,000 from the Iceland Sports Complex.

The court record states the couple admitted they used a bank account in Karen's name to conceal daily revenue from Iceland from January 2005 to September 2011.

The couple would deposit checks made to the sports complex into Karen's account and exclude those checks from the revenue reports they sent to the owners in Michigan.

Chris Richardson was sentenced to 24 months in prison and Karen Richardson was sentenced to eight months house arrest. Neither are eligible for parole.

