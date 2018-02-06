WATCH LIVE NOW: The launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE NOW: The launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
SpaceX Falcon Heavy sits on launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center (Source: NBC News) SpaceX Falcon Heavy sits on launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center (Source: NBC News)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The newest rocket from SpaceX, the Falcon Heavy, is set to launch this afternoon from the spot where America's astronauts left for the Moon. The 230-foot-tall, 27-engine rocket is currently scheduled to launch from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 3:45 p.m. You can watch the launch of Falcon Heavy on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

