Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to visit UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - United States Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D) will be visiting the University of Louisville to take part in the McConnell Center Distinguished Speaker Series.

Schumer, will follow up his speech on February 12 by taking questions from the audience. Senate Majority Leader, and Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell (R), will introduce him.

“We are honored to host Sen. Schumer,” said Gary Gregg, McConnell Center director. “During such a time of partisan strife in this country, what a remarkable chance we will have to see and hear from the two party leaders together on the same stage.”

This is the second time the center has had both Senate leaders on the stage. The last time was in 2007 when former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, (D), was a McConnell Center guest.

Schumer’s speech will be at 9 a.m. in Bigelow Hall, Miller Information Technology Center. Those wishing to attend must request individual tickets online, by clicking here. Tickets are nontransferable and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are required for entry with photo IDs that match each name requested.

The event is free.

