Boil water advisory issued for Palmyra, IN

PALMYRA, IN (WAVE) - Palmyra Waterworks has issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice due to a main break at Ramsey Water Co.

All water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before it us use. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

