Police New Albany woman had 44.5 grams of methamphetamines in her car

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Sandra Robinson (Source: CCSO) Sandra Robinson (Source: CCSO)
Packages of methamphetamine seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO) Packages of methamphetamine seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO)
Sildenafil tablets seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO) Sildenafil tablets seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO)
Items seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO) Items seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO)
Drugs seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO) Drugs seized from Robinson. (Source: CCSO)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A New Albany woman is in jail, accused of having over 40 grams of methamphetamines in her car. 

On Feb. 4, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a potential reckless driver in the area of US 31 and Stansifer Ave. in Clarksville. 

Upon locating the vehicle and conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Sandra Robinson, 33. During the investigation Robinson admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day. Robinson agreed to a search of the vehicle, where officers located 44.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several separate baggies, digital weighing scales, drug paraphernalia, and 31 Sildenafil tablets.

Robinson is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

