Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Warren Central (8) 19-0 302 1 2. S. Bend Riley (4) 17-0 282 2 3. New Albany (4) 17-1 274 3 4. Floyd Central 17-1 220 4 5. Bloomington South 19-2 181 5 6. Hamilton Southeastern 16-2 167 6 7. Indpls Cathedral 17-2 148 7 8. Indpls Ben Davis 16-4 110 8 9. Carmel 12-5 82 10 10. Zionsville 14-3 45 NR

Others receiving votes:

Jeffersonville 39. Chesterton 36. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne North 12.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Tri-West (8) 15-2 273 2 2. New Castle (4) 16-2 262 1 3. Culver Academy (3) 11-5 220 5 4. Indianapolis Attucks 11-4 205 6 5. Ev. Bosse (1) 14-4 190 3 6. Evansville Memorial 12-3 148 7 7. Danville 12-4 105 8 8. Princeton 15-3 95 10 9. Greensburg 15-5 68 4 10. Silver Creek 13-4 64 9

Others receiving votes:

Mishawaka Marian 55. Beech Grove 47. Marion 46. W. Lafayette 43. Indpls Brebeuf 32. Hammond 32. Heritage Hills 17. Fairfield 9. Edgewood 9.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (9) 16-1 289 1 2. Westview (2) 17-1 264 2 3. LaVille (3) 19-0 235 5 4. Frankton 15-3 172 3 5. Tipton 12-2 155 6 6. Linton-Stockton 17-2 153 7 7. Forest Park (1) 14-2 142 4 8. Paoli 14-1 136 8 9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 18-1 130 9 10. Henryville (1) 15-3 103 10

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Howe 53. Oak Hill 37. Clinton Prairie 33. Whiting 18.

Class A W-L Pts Prv 1. University (10) 14-1 306 1 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 16-1 296 2 3. Barr-Reeve 14-2 232 4 4. Morristown 18-1 217 5 5. Southwood 13-3 171 7 6. Tri-County 14-2 168 6 7. Gary 21st Century 16-5 130 8 8. Tindley 14-6 125 3 9. Covenant Christian 16-1 111 9 10. Lafayette Catholic 10-6 56 10

Others receiving votes:

Wood Memorial 31. Hauser 30. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Oldenburg 6.

