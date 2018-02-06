Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (8)
|19-0
|302
|1
|2. S. Bend Riley (4)
|17-0
|282
|2
|3. New Albany (4)
|17-1
|274
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|17-1
|220
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|19-2
|181
|5
|6. Hamilton Southeastern
|16-2
|167
|6
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|17-2
|148
|7
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|16-4
|110
|8
|9. Carmel
|12-5
|82
|10
|10. Zionsville
|14-3
|45
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Jeffersonville 39. Chesterton 36. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne North 12.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tri-West (8)
|15-2
|273
|2
|2. New Castle (4)
|16-2
|262
|1
|3. Culver Academy (3)
|11-5
|220
|5
|4. Indianapolis Attucks
|11-4
|205
|6
|5. Ev. Bosse (1)
|14-4
|190
|3
|6. Evansville Memorial
|12-3
|148
|7
|7. Danville
|12-4
|105
|8
|8. Princeton
|15-3
|95
|10
|9. Greensburg
|15-5
|68
|4
|10. Silver Creek
|13-4
|64
|9
Others receiving votes:
Mishawaka Marian 55. Beech Grove 47. Marion 46. W. Lafayette 43. Indpls Brebeuf 32. Hammond 32. Heritage Hills 17. Fairfield 9. Edgewood 9.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (9)
|16-1
|289
|1
|2. Westview (2)
|17-1
|264
|2
|3. LaVille (3)
|19-0
|235
|5
|4. Frankton
|15-3
|172
|3
|5. Tipton
|12-2
|155
|6
|6. Linton-Stockton
|17-2
|153
|7
|7. Forest Park (1)
|14-2
|142
|4
|8. Paoli
|14-1
|136
|8
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|18-1
|130
|9
|10. Henryville (1)
|15-3
|103
|10
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Howe 53. Oak Hill 37. Clinton Prairie 33. Whiting 18.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. University (10)
|14-1
|306
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6)
|16-1
|296
|2
|3. Barr-Reeve
|14-2
|232
|4
|4. Morristown
|18-1
|217
|5
|5. Southwood
|13-3
|171
|7
|6. Tri-County
|14-2
|168
|6
|7. Gary 21st Century
|16-5
|130
|8
|8. Tindley
|14-6
|125
|3
|9. Covenant Christian
|16-1
|111
|9
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|10-6
|56
|10
Others receiving votes:
Wood Memorial 31. Hauser 30. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Oldenburg 6.
