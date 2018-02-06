Indiana high school boys polls - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana high school boys polls

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
    
Class 4A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Warren Central (8)    19-0    302    1
    2. S. Bend Riley (4)    17-0    282    2
    3. New Albany (4)    17-1    274    3
    4. Floyd Central    17-1    220    4
    5. Bloomington South    19-2    181    5
    6. Hamilton Southeastern    16-2    167    6
    7. Indpls Cathedral    17-2    148    7
    8. Indpls Ben Davis    16-4    110    8
    9. Carmel    12-5    82    10
    10. Zionsville    14-3    45    NR    
Others receiving votes:
    
Jeffersonville 39. Chesterton 36. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne North 12.
    
Class 3A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Tri-West (8)    15-2    273    2
    2. New Castle (4)    16-2    262    1
    3. Culver Academy (3)    11-5    220    5
    4. Indianapolis Attucks    11-4    205    6
    5. Ev. Bosse (1)    14-4    190    3
    6. Evansville Memorial    12-3    148    7
    7. Danville    12-4    105    8
    8. Princeton    15-3    95    10
    9. Greensburg    15-5    68    4
    10. Silver Creek    13-4    64    9    
Others receiving votes:
    
Mishawaka Marian 55. Beech Grove 47. Marion 46. W. Lafayette 43. Indpls Brebeuf 32. Hammond 32. Heritage Hills 17. Fairfield 9. Edgewood 9.
    
Class 2A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. Covington (9)    16-1    289    1
    2. Westview (2)    17-1    264    2
    3. LaVille (3)    19-0    235    5
    4. Frankton    15-3    172    3
    5. Tipton    12-2    155    6
    6. Linton-Stockton    17-2    153    7
    7. Forest Park (1)    14-2    142    4
    8. Paoli    14-1    136    8
    9. Southwestern (Jefferson)    18-1    130    9
    10. Henryville (1)    15-3    103    10    
Others receiving votes:
    
Indpls Howe 53. Oak Hill 37. Clinton Prairie 33. Whiting 18.
    
Class A
        W-L    Pts    Prv
    1. University (10)    14-1    306    1
    2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6)    16-1    296    2
    3. Barr-Reeve    14-2    232    4
    4. Morristown    18-1    217    5
    5. Southwood    13-3    171    7
    6. Tri-County    14-2    168    6
    7. Gary 21st Century    16-5    130    8
    8. Tindley    14-6    125    3
    9. Covenant Christian    16-1    111    9
    10. Lafayette Catholic    10-6    56    10    
Others receiving votes:
    
Wood Memorial 31. Hauser 30. Elkhart Christian 27. Washington Twp. 8. Christian Academy 6. Oldenburg 6.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

