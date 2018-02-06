Salem Fire Department battle house fire

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - The Salem Fire Department is working a house fire on Rudder Road.

Few details are known about the fire.

It's unclear what time, or when the fire started, but the Washington County, Indiana Sheriff's Department posted about the fire on their Facebook page around 4, Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews advise anyone driving in the area of Rudder Road should use caution.

