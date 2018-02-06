Tonight at 11: The surprising source of flu danger in restaurants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s a relatively new gadget, popping up on restaurant tables all over the country. We’re talking about internet- based tablets.

They allow restaurant customers to place an order for food or drinks, pay for their meal or play games.

While the flu keeps spreading, we wanted to take a look at just how clean the tablets are, especially since some people may touch the tablets while they are eating.

WAVE 3 News visited three Louisville restaurant chains with testing swabs in hand. We also watched to see if the tablets were cleaned after every table turn.

We then took the samples to Beckmar Labs for testing.

The test lasts for 48 hours. When we checked in at the 24 hour mark, the petri dishes still looked clean. But hours later, we got another call from the lab.

Tonight at 11, find out the results of the experiment and what the restaurants we visited did with the tablets after customers finished their meals.

The results may have you thinking twice about licking your fingers, not matter how good the food was.

