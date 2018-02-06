St. X introduces new head football coach Kevin Wallace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Xavier High School introduced new head football coach Kevin Wallace on Tuesday afternoon.

"If you coach high school football in this state, there are just a certain few programs that have the reputation of being elite, and this is one of them," Wallace said. He went 299-102 at Bowling Green High School, including five state championships.

"Of a pool of outstanding candidates, Kevin stood out," St. X athletic director Alan Donhoff said.

"While we've won championships at Bowling Green and I've got great relationships there, the challenge here is to do it as the highest level of football in this state," Wallace said.

Wallace is the 19th head coach in St. X history.

