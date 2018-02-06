Vistaprint: Gay couple wedding program mix-up unintentional

BOSTON (AP) - The CEO of a printing company accused of sending religious pamphlets with messages about temptation and sin to a gay couple who ordered wedding programs says it was an unintentional order mix-up.

Vistaprint CEO Trynka Shineman said Tuesday that the pamphlets and programs were printed simultaneously and the wrong shipping label was inadvertently put on the boxes by a third-party partner.

The couple filed a federal lawsuit in January accusing the company of attacking them because they're gay by replacing their programs with the religious pamphlets.

Shineman says it was human error, not a "malicious act."

She says Vistaprint has resolved the matter with the couple and a notice of dismissal for the lawsuit will be filed in court this week.

The Dutch company has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts.

