5 killed, another hospitalized in northern Kentucky crash

William Bald, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the Jan. 11 shooting death of Mollie "Michaela" White, 23.More >>
William Bald, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the Jan. 11 shooting death of Mollie "Michaela" White, 23.More >>
The crash happened at Algonquin Parkway and Cypress Street around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The crash happened at Algonquin Parkway and Cypress Street around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Internet-based tablets allow restaurant customers to place an order for food or drinks, pay for their meal or play games. While the flu keeps spreading, we wanted to take a look at just how clean the tablets are, especially since some people may touch the tablets while they are eating.More >>
Internet-based tablets allow restaurant customers to place an order for food or drinks, pay for their meal or play games. While the flu keeps spreading, we wanted to take a look at just how clean the tablets are, especially since some people may touch the tablets while they are eating.More >>
Both the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s 49th district seat were scheduled to answer five questions from the public. However, only the Democratic nominee Linda Belcher showed up.More >>
Both the Democratic and Republican nominees for the state’s 49th district seat were scheduled to answer five questions from the public. However, only the Democratic nominee Linda Belcher showed up.More >>
Two weeks after the school shooting in Marshall County, JCPS counselors are still on hand to help the students and staff cope with the loss of two classmates.More >>
Two weeks after the school shooting in Marshall County, JCPS counselors are still on hand to help the students and staff cope with the loss of two classmates.More >>