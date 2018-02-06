5 killed, another hospitalized in northern Kentucky crash

A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alexandria Pike and Low Gap Road, near a Meijers in the area.

Police say two cars were involved: one carrying two adults and two juveniles northbound and another carrying two adults southbound.

All four people in the northbound vehicle and a woman in the southbound vehicle were killed, they said. A man in the southbound vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the names of all parties involved are being held, pending notification of their relatives.

Drivers were advised to avoid the scene immediately after the collision.

