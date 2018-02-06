Bats introduce new manager Pat Kelly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pat Kelly is the new manager of the Louisville Bats.

"I think this is a great point in time for the Reds, we've got some good, young players come through the farm system, a lot of them have played for me the last couple of years in Pensacola and we're ready to come into Louisville, win some games and get these guys to Cincinnati," Kelly said.

He was officially introduced on Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field.

Kelly has spent the last three seasons managing the Reds' Double-A affiliate Pensacola.

"It's just a different age group," Kelly said, when comparing the clubs. "Pensacola is still very young and very raw. At this level, you've got a combination of young up and coming prospects, you've got your established Triple-A guys and then you've got your guys who are up and down from the Major Leagues."

He was 218-200 in Pensacola and hopes to continue his winning ways in Louisville.

"I think #1 is the development of the players, we've got to get them better to get them to the big leagues. I think a big part of development is winning, being able to play in those games, especially late in the year when they mean something. Playoff games are tremendous for development.

The Bats begin the 2018 season on Friday, April 6 at Louisville Slugger Field against Toledo.

