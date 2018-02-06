Yanks open gates early for Stanton & Judge spring BP

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). This Jan. 28, 2018 photo shows National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton, left, and American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge sitting side-by-side during the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Associat...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The New York Yankees will open the gates three hours before spring training home games, allowing fans to watch Aaron Judge and new teammate Giancarlo Stanton take their thwacks during batting practice.

An announcement was posted on the website of Steinbrenner Field, the team's spring training home in Tampa, Florida. The website reminds fans to "remember to bring your glove in case you get lucky!"

In the past, the Yankees opened the dates two hours before the first pitch, after the start of their batting practice.

Judge destroyed a flat-screen television with a drive during BP at Yankee Stadium last May.

Stanton, the big league home run leader with 59 and the NL MVP, was acquired from Miami in December to join Judge, voted AL Rookie of the Year after leading the AL in homers with 52.

New York plays its spring training opener under new manager Aaron Boone at home against Detroit on Feb. 23.

