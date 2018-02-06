KY House Speaker Pro Tem: Pension reform stuck in 'Groundhog Day'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - After months of hearing the same questions and offering the same indefinite answers about the status of a much discussed pension reform bill, House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne suggested it is “Groundhog Day.”

It was a reference to the movie where a character played by Bill Murray was forced to relive the same day (Groundhog Day) over and over again.

Now months behind schedule, Osborne said he will no longer speculate on when the pension system overhaul will be ready.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Salem Fire Department battle house fire

+ Police New Albany woman had 44.5 grams of methamphetamines in her car

+ Woman shot in the neck in Okolona

“I have speculated for several weeks as to how long that might take,” Osborne said. “And obviously those speculations have not been completely accurate.”

State Republicans are believed to be close, but failed again Tuesday to make their pension reform plan public.

“I will continue to say we will file a pension bill as soon as it is ready,” Osborne said, “and as soon as we have information that we need to to feel like that our members can be completely informed and have all the information that they need.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.